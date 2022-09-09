BRAOU to conduct entrance test for admissions into MBA Hospital Management

Published Date - 06:48 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

BRAOU to conduct entrance test for admissions into MBA in Hospital and Healthcare Management on the university campus at 10.30 am.

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, KIMS Hospital and Deccan School of Management (DET) is conducting an entrance test for admissions to MBA in Hospital & Healthcare Management on the university campus at 10.30 am here on Sunday.

The University has provided a spot registration facility for candidates who couldn’t register online. Such candidates have to reach the university by 9 am on Sunday along with a demand draft of Rs.1700 (including late registration fee) for general and BC candidates, and Rs.1300 for SC and ST candidates for registration.

They should carry photocopies of all required documents including identity proof and two passport size photographs.