BRAOU to hold UG semester exams from March 13

The last date for online registration is February 16, BRAOU said in a press release on Wednesday

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) will hold undergraduate first year second semester examinations from March 13 to 19, and second year fourth semester examinations from March 21 to 27. The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The last date for online registration is February 16, BRAOU said in a press release on Wednesday.

The university advised students to visit the university portal www.braouonline.in for examination registration.

Science students have to pay a practical exam fee along with theory exam fee as a single payment through TS/AP Online Centres or debit/credit card only, it said.

For further details, candidates can contact their concerned study centres or contact on 040-23680241/254.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .