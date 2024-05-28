Sircilla police crush modified silencers with road roller

They seized 86 modified silencers fixed to the motorcycles replacing the original silencers. As they received complaints about nuisance by youngsters, police started a campaign to remove modified silencers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: The district police, who seized 86 modified silencers fixed to bullet motorcycles, got them crushed with a road roller in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police, Akhil Mahajan, who monitored silencers crushing programme, made it clear that there was no question of tolerating sukch violation of law in fixing modified silencers which create nuisance on the streets and disturb locals.

Also Read Fuel bunk managed by transgender persons soon in Sircilla

They seized 86 modified silencers fixed to the motorcycles replacing the original silencers. As they received complaints about nuisance by youngsters, police started a campaign to remove modified silencers.

The bikes of repeat offenders would be impounded and a heavy penalty would be imposed on them. The SP advised people to lodge complaints with the traffic police if they noticed any motorcyclists causing nuisance and sound pollution in any part of the town.

People can lodge complaints with traffic police by dialing 8712656441 and Vemulawada traffic SI by dialing 8712656440.