Breath test for Covid on cards

Hyderabad: A US-based company Canary Heath Technologies in collaboration with Delhi-based DIVOC laboratories has launched clinical trials to develop a breath test to detect coronavirus. The breath test machine is ultra-rapid and highly accurate, which can be hand-held, requires minimum training to conduct the test and can be offered at any point of care without the need of a laboratory, Canary Health Technologies said.

The test is based on technology that employs exhaled Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC’s) found in human breath as biomarkers of the coronavirus. The screening is designed to detect the virus in people with and without symptoms.

“We believe that our breath diagnostic platform is the future of Covid detection. The strength of our technology is that we can detect Covid within three minutes before the onset of symptoms,” Raj Reddy, CEO, Canary Health Technologies, in a press release said.

The trial will include collecting breath samples from 750 people, both Covid-19 positive patients and those who do not have the virus. Participants will be asked to breathe into the device, which will then translate their breath biomarkers into electronic signals which transmit to a centralized ‘lab in the cloud’ for analysis. Preliminary results are expected before the end of December 2020. If the trial is successful, Canary Health Technologies will seek approval from regulatory authorities.

