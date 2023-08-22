Bribe case: Karimnagar ACB court sentences SI to five year imprisonment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar ACB court on Thursday sentenced a Sub-Inspector to five years of imprisonment on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.5,000 in April 2006.

A native of Vivekananda colony, Kamareddy district, Ranga Dharma Goud had gone to Dubai in search of employment and was working as a driver.

Meanwhile back home, his elder son Naresh was in love with a girl from the same locality and eloped with her, following which her father lodged a complaint with the police against Naresh stating that the latter had kidnapped his daughter. Police arrested Naresh.

Dharma Goud then came to India and met the then Kamareddy SI Muralidhar, who demanded a bribe of Rs.6,000 assuring him to prepare the charge sheet by weakening the case. He also warned Dharma Goud that he would include his name in the case if he did not pay up.

Goud then approached Nizamabad ACB unit officials, who nabbed Muralidhar red-handed while accepting the bribe on April 4, 2006.

Besides imprisonment, a fine of Rs.10,000 was also imposed on Muralidhar, who was currently working in the Sangareddy Police Training College.