iCreate hosts EVangelise’23 roadshows in Hyderabad

The event was aimed to promote and accelerate innovation in the EV industry, and identify promising EV startups and innovators for EVangelise'23.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:52 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Hyderabad: International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology, iCreate, a tech-innovation-based startup incubator, in partnership with Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, (CBIT), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) TBI and AIC T-hub, hosted roadshows for EVangelise‘23 in Hyderabad.

The event was aimed to promote and accelerate innovation in the EV industry, and identify promising EV startups and innovators for EVangelise’23, India’s largest EV innovation challenge, which has been promoting and accelerating innovation in India’s growing EV industry.

Over 200 innovative minds from BITS, Pilani, JNTU TBI, and AIC T-hub participated in the event. Participants had the chance to personally engage with and explore opportunities with subject matter experts and top industry leaders. Apart from financial and incubation support, for the first time, EVangelise‘23 participants also stand a chance to secure venture capital funding to accelerate their growth

Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub, Dr. Sandeep Raut, General Manager, Technology Business Incubator at BITS Pilani, and others were present.