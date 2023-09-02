BRICS Expansion: Key Takeaways To Be Noted | West Asian Countries Into BRICS | Telangana Today

While most new members are expected to accept the invitation, Saudi Arabia has introduced uncertainty, stating it will consider the offer and make an appropriate decision.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:50 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

The recent expansion of BRICS, incorporating four West Asian nations and two other influential countries, has raised eyebrows due to its geopolitical implications.

While most new members are expected to accept the invitation, Saudi Arabia has introduced uncertainty, stating it will consider the offer and make an appropriate decision.