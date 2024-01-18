Bridge being constructed by Adani-linked firm collapses in Khammam

Three workers suffered minor injuries and they were treated at a local hospital.

An under construction bridge on Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway collapsed at Somaram village of Wyra mandal in Khammam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the concrete slab of the bridge on either side of an underpass was laid in the afternoon hours. In the evening hours, when the workers were about to end their day’s work, the scaffolding and metal sheets supporting the slab caved in.

Three workers suffered minor injuries and they were treated at a local hospital. Defects in erecting the scaffolding were said to be the reason for the incident. The project was executed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Interestingly, the expressway’s construction, divided into five civil packages, had the Delhi-based HG Infra Engineering executing Package-1 works. The firm, according to reports, was contracted by Adani Road Transport for the execution of civil and associated works on an EPC basis for the development of the Ganga Expressway, an access-controlled six-lane greenfield road

Neither the NHAI nor the contracting agency officials were available for a comment on the incident and had not visited the site when reports last came in. It might be noted that the project ran into trouble as many farmers opposed it.

The 162.12 km expressway (NH-365BG) by NHAI was a 4-lane access-controlled highway with a route alignment in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.