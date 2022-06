Brilliant Trophy Chess: Likhitesh, Arvind hog limelight

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Likhitesh Reddy, Arvind Iyer.

Hyderabad: Sai Likhitesh Reddy of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Trimulgherry bagged the top honours in the juniors category with 10.5 points from 12 rounds while Arvind Iyer from Maharashtra clinched the title in the open category with 10.5 points from 12 rounds in the Brilliant Trophy Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

P Harshith, with 10 points, secured second place and Adhyayan Banerjee settled for third place with 9.5 points in the juniors category.

Top Ten Places (Open Category): 1 Arvind Iyer, 2 Zaid Khan, 3 N Tarun, 4 Gowtham Rammoorthy, 5 Nishan, 6 Natura Bethi, 7 Abhishek, 8 Gopalkrishna Maheshwari, 9 Yatharth Jain, 10 Abdallah M Nistar;

Age group winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Saarthak Malakar, 2 T Dhruva Kumar; Girls: 1 Oorja Kandi, 2 Siya Salvi; U-13: Boys: 1 Arnav Gupta, 2 Niranjan J Warrier; Girls: 1 Valanka Fernandes, 2 Saanvi Naveen; U-11: Boys: 1 Adhyayan Banerjee, 2 Abhineet Bhat; Girls: 1 Sisika Borelli, 2 Sai Susheela; U-9: Boys: 1 P Harshith, 2 Jeshhar Nekkalapudi; Girls: 1 Manimanjari P, 2 Muriel Shanessa Fernandes; U-7: Boys: 1 Veersen Jain, 2 Visisht Sriram; Girls: 1 Aadya Mehta, 2 Nishchita Naveen; Best Woman: Sethu Srivalli; Best Veteran: Muralinath K.