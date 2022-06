| Santosh In Joint Lead With 7 Others In Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Santosh in joint lead with 7 others in Brilliant trophy chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Santosh Saikarthik, G Pranavaaditya, Shreyas Krishnan, Karthikeyanandan Ashwin, Taksh Bakshi, Aarush Teja, Agastya K and Mokshit are in the joint lead in the juniors category with two points each from two rounds at the 193rd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Hyderabad on Saturday.

In the open category, Kheerthi Ganta, Ritish Chander, Ehaan Shaik, P Satyanarayana, Srujankeerthan, Pavan Karthikeyavarma, Asvath Krishnan and Abdul Azeez are leading with two points from as many rounds.

Results: (Round 2): Junior category: 1 Santoshsai Karthik (2) bt Naannya (1), 2 Karthikeyanandan Ashwin (2) bt Patlolla Indra Reddy (1), 3 Neha Pakalapati (2) bt Abhinav Reddy (1), 4 Nidhish Shyamal (2) bt Agastya Goud (1), 5 Agastya Ineni (1) lost to Pranavaaditya (2); Open category: 1 NG Hasini (1) lost to Kheerthi Ganta (2), 2 Satyanarayana P (2) bt Saranya Devi N (1), 3 Sreerama Anjanikumar (1) lost to Srujankeerthan (2), 4 Abdul Azeez (2) bt Rithwik Gandilota (1), 5 Adarshkumar Singh (1) lost to Ritish Chander (2).