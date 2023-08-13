Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament: Thrishank, Satyanarayana emerge champions

K Sai Thrishank and P Satyanarayana won the Juniors and Open categories titles respectively in the 207th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Prize winners of 207th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament on Sunday

Hyderabad: K Sai Thrishank and P Satyanarayana won the Juniors and Open categories titles respectively in the 207th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament held at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Sunday.

Thrishank scored 5.5 points out of 6 rounds to secure top honours, while Sravankumar Gorli and Shravan Ambaru got second and third places with 5 points each.

In the Open category, Satyanarayana won the event by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds ahead of Ritish Chander and Gade Sharanya in second and third places with 5 points each.

Results: Top Ten Places (Open Category): 1. P Satyanarayana, 2.Ritish Chander, 3.Gade Sharanya, 4.Perumallu, 5.Sreetej B, 6.NV Venkatraman, 7. Pramodh Kumar Redddy, 8. Satyanarayana Murthy P V V, 9.Viswajit Sai B, 10. Murali Mohan Y; Boys: U-15: 1.Mahaswin Reddy, 2.Dinesh; U-13: 1.Yuval Charith Reddy, 2.Mohit Venkata Sai G; U-11: 1. Sravankumar G, 2. Shravan Ambaru; U-9: 1.Yeshveer R, 2. Shiva Charan; U-7: 1. Shaahanth Challa, 2.Prudhvi Y; Girls: U-15: 1.Navya, 2.Sai Raksha; U-13: 1.Lasya Pallagani, 2.Saharsha Reddi K; U-11: 1.Nishta, 2.Jayani Sree G; U-9: 1. Anika Reddy L, 2.Harini B; U-7: 1.Madhu Sree D, 2. Jaya Deepika V; Best Women: Bhargavi M & Vedhika Goel; Best Veteran: SK Mahaboob.