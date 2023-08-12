Yuval Charith in joint lead at Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: Yuval Charith Reddy, Vedhika Goel, Mahaswin Reddy and Sravankumar are in lead jointly with 3 points out of 3 rounds in junior division of the 207th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

Shaahanth Challa, Mohit Venkata Sai, Sai Thrishank, Balaji and Yeshveer are in second spot with 2.5.

In the Open category, Perumallu, Gade Sharanya, Ritish Chander, P Satyanarayana and P V V Satyanarayana Murthy are in joint lead with 3 points in 3rounds, while Sreetej takes second spot with 2.5 points.

Results: Round 3: Juniors’ category: 1.Vedhika Goel (3) bt Arsalon (2), 2. Mahaswin Reddy (3) bt Dinakara Sreedatta (2), 3.Mohit Venkata Sai (2.5) drew with Sai Thrishank (2.5), 4. Sravankumar (3) bt Shravan Ambaru (2), 5. Yuval Charith Reddy (3) bt Aadil Shaik (2);

Open category: 1. Perumallu (3) bt Viswajith Sai (2), 2. Satyanarayana P (3) bt Pramodhkumar Reddy (2), 3. Ritish Chander (3) bt Muralimohan (2), 4. Gade Sharanya (3) bt Sreedhara Teja (2), 5. Satyanarayana Murthy (3) bt N V Venkatraman (2).