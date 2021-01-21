Brisbane Test hero Siraj returns to Hyderabad

Given the pandemic situation, only a small group of his friends welcomed him at his home. The fast bowler will spend only two days with his family before joining the Indian team in quarantine

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who played a crucial role in India’s historic victory in the final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane that helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, returned to the city on Thursday morning.

Given the pandemic situation, only a small group of his friends welcomed him at his home. The fast bowler will spend only two days with his family before joining the Indian team in quarantine. The Indian team will enter the bio-bubble for the upcoming England Test series on January 27.

Siraj’s brother Mohammed Ismail said their family is going through mixed emotions. He lamented that his father Mohammed Ghouse, who passed away recently, could not see Siraj play for his country but he would have been proud of his brother’s achievement. “It was my father’s dream. He wanted to see Siraj play for the country in Test cricket. But he could not see him play and win the match for the country.”

He also revealed that he wants Siraj to spend the two days with his family. “He came home after six months. He was away from home for the last six months. He went for IPL and from there he went to Australia with Indian team. He will be here for only two days. We want to spend time with him. He will leave to join Indian team for the England Test series. According to protocol, they were asked to join Indian team on January 22” Ismail said.

Siraj, playing in his only third Test, picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings and played a key role in leading the inexperienced bowling attack which has debutants T Natarajan, Washington Sundar along with Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, his friends, who gathered at Siraj’s house to welcome him, were elated with his performance. Mohammed Shafi, who knew Siraj from their ‘Gully Cricket’ days back in their old rented house in First Lancer, Banjara Hills, area, was delighted. “We are very happy that he contributed to India’s win.

It has always been his dream to play Test cricket for the country and his parents were dreaming for this moment. It is unfortunate that his father passed away. But Siraj showed great character to overcome the adversity and perform and win the match for India” Shafi said. Siraj ended as the highest wicket taker for India with 13 scalps.

