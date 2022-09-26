Brisk walking can help tackle brain fog

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Have you ever awoken from a nap feeling as though your head was clouded? Confusion, forgetfulness, and a loss of concentration and mental clarity are symptoms of brain fog. This can be exacerbated by excessive internet use, lack of sleep, stress, and overwork. As per science, a low level of oxygen in your brain leads to brain fog. Low blood sugar levels may potentially be the cause. But did you know that folks with brain fog can benefit from brisk walking?

One of the best methods to improve the amount of oxygen in your brain is to get your blood circulating. If there is space, you can do a few jumping jacks if you are unable to go for a stroll. Your goal is to raise your heart rate gradually.

Endorphins, which are chemicals that make you feel good, and helpful chemical messengers known as cytokines are released as a result of exercise. These substances clean and refresh the brain.

The consumption of processed and sugary foods must be avoided at all costs by those preparing for competitive tests. If you believe your blood sugar is low, consume a nutritious snack like apple slices or a small glass of fruit juice. Since fruit sugars dissolve gradually, eating more fruit helps us frequently avoid a sugar crash.

Sleep plays a significant part in preventing brain fog as well.