BRS gears up for showdown with BJP in Parliament from Monday

BRS is gearing up for a showdown with the BJP-led union government as the second phase of the Budget session of the Parliament begins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for a showdown with the BJP-led union government as the second phase of the Budget session of the Parliament begins on Monday. The session is likely to continue till April 6.

The party leadership has already finalised the strategy and will raise the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group for discussion in both Houses of the Parliament.

The party will also take up the Women’s Reservation Bill, the harassment of Opposition parties by the ruling BJP misusing the Central agencies and the issue of misuse of the Governor’s office. The MPs will also fight on pending issues pertaining to the State including pending funds.

During the first phase of the budget session, Opposition parties including the BRS, brought the proceedings to a stall in both the Houses of Parliament over the Hindenburg Research report on Adani.

There was a huge uproar from the Opposition benches, with the BRS members raising slogans and holding placards. They also staged protests near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Parliament premises throughout the first phase of the Budget session of the Parliament.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed party MPs to work in coordination with other Opposition parties in their fight against the BJP at the Centre. He also wanted them to ensure that the pending issues pertaining to the State are raised in the Parliament.

The relations between the ruling party and the Opposition have soured over the last one month, which is likely to affect the proceedings in the Parliament. The BJP government has intensified intimidation tactics and has been targeting Opposition parties misusing Central agencies.

As a result, the Opposition parties are preparing to corner the government on many other issues, including inflation and Women’s Reservation Bill among others.

While Delhi former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and ED, BRS MLC K Kavitha who took up the demand for the Women’s Reservation Bill, was questioned by the ED.

Central agencies also questioned RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav repeatedly notwithstanding his health condition and also conducted raids on the residence of Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav among others.