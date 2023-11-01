BRS activists should work as soldiers: Vinod Kumar

Speaking at BRS party workers meeting held in Gambhiraopet mandal, Vinod Kumar said that the party activists should work as soldiers and explain government welfare schemes to the public

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:57 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

TS planning board vice chairman B Vinod Kumar addressing BRS party workers meeting held in Gambhiraopet mandal on Wednesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: TS planning board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar called upon BRS party cadre to explain once again to the public about development and welfare schemes being implemented in the state besides the benefits done to them by the state government.

Vinod Kumar participated in the BRS party workers meeting held in Gambhiraopet mandal on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he wanted the party activists to work as soldiers and explain government welfare schemes to the public.

Stating that top priority has been given for the education, he informed that Telangana was the only state which was providing Rs 20 lakh overseas scholarship to the students from SC, ST, BC, Minority, EBC and poor among upper caste to pursue studies in foreign countries.

In order to enhance medical facilities in the state, a medical college was established in every district and 10,000 doctors would be produced every year. In united Andhra Pradesh, only five medical colleges were there in Telangana and only 1,000 doctors used to produce every year.

However, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has completely changed it and strengthened the state in the medical field. Besides a medical college, a 500 bedded hospital was also established in every district, he informed and added that they would help to strengthen medical facilities in the state.

Also Read Modi responsible for continuing atrocities against Dalits in North India: CM KCR