BRS announces two more Lok Sabha candidates

Former IPS officer, RS Praveen Kumar, who recently resigned from BSP and joined BRS has been given ticket from Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 02:07 PM

Hyderabad: BRS party president K Chandrashekar Rao has announced two more MP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, on Friday.

Former IPS officer, RS Praveen Kumar, who recently resigned from BSP and joined BRS has been given ticket from Nagarkurnool Parliament constituency. Similarly, MLC and former IAS officer, P Venkata Ram Reddy will be fielded from the Medak Parliament constituency.

The party is expected to announce candidates for four more Parliamentary constituencies including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Bhongir in the next couple of days.