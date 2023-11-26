BRS AP unit chief hails KCR’s commitment to development of Kapus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

File photo of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrasekhar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrasekhar on Sunday hailed the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao under which, he said, the Kapu community was extended all facilities needed for its development. It is time to come together and achieve progress in the respective fields, he said adding that the BRS had allotted 10 seats to Munnuru Kapu community this time as against four seats given previously.

He took part in the Karthika Vanasamaradhana programme organised under the aegis of the Kapu Welfare Association, Qutbullapur. People from the community from all parts of the twin cities took part in the event. Speaking on the occasion he said the Telaga, Balija, Ontari, Munnuru Kapu and Kapu castes were the most populous in the southern states.

Hailing the progress achieved by the State in the fields of education, employment and business, he said the BRS Government had extended all support for the establishment of the Kapu Community Bhavan. Chief Minister had allotted seven acres of government land worth 700 crores in Khanamet near Hi-Tech City for the establishment of South India Center for Kapu Community building.

He praised the Chief Minister stating that KCR had proved his commitment to the cause of uplifting the Kapu community. He had allotted land for the Kapu community building issuing a special GO with the approval of the Council of Ministers to avoid legal problems in future.

He said that the BRS government has contributed 10 crore rupees to the Kapu Bhavan which was being constructed in the Lower Tank Bund road. Another two thousand yards of land was allocated for Kapu Welfare Bhavan near BHEL He stressed that the need for a visionary like KCR was being felt in the country.