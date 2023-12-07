Michaung cyclone: BRS AP unit chief appeals to govt for stepping up relief

BRS AP unit chief voiced concern over the plight of farmers who had lost the standing crops as the cyclone had left a trail of destruction in the coastal districts of AP in general and the Godavari districts in particular

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh State unit president Thota Chandrasekhar on Thursday demanded the government to support the farmers who suffered extensive crop losses due to the impact of cyclone Michaung.

He voiced concern over the plight of farmers who had lost the standing crops as the cyclone had left a trail of destruction in the coastal districts of AP in general and the Godavari districts in particular.

Also Read Telangana poll results trigger war of words in AP politics

Stating that horticulture crops and paddy were lost in thousands of acres, he appealed to the government to ensure that the paddy got discoloured because of exposure to rain and moisture was purchased by the State agencies from the farmers.

Many villages were still left without power supply. He urged the government to step up relief in a big way reaching out to every farmer affected by the cyclone.