2BHK houses to all homeless in next term: KTR

Telangana, which recorded tremendous growth on all fronts with the introduction of various welfare schemes in the last nine and half years, would land in trouble if the Congress was voted to power, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao adressing the gathering while participating in a roadshow held in Choppadandi on Sunday.

Karimnagar: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government’s decision that there should be no homeless person in Telangana without houses and assured to construct double bedroom houses for all the deserving people in party’s third term.

Participating in a roadshow in Choppadandi on Sunday, Rama Rao said Telangana, which recorded tremendous growth on all fronts with the introduction of various welfare schemes in the last nine and half years, would land in trouble if the Congress was voted to power.

Referring to TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s comments that three hours power supply was enough for the agriculture sector, Rama Rao said the Congress leader wanted to supply water by fixing 10hp pump sets. How many farmers would fix 10hp motors to draw water, he asked.

The Congress concept of supplying three hours electricity was nothing but denying power to the agriculture sector, he said and advised the people to think carefully before voting. If they wanted adequate power supply, there should not be a Congress government in the State. There would not be any power supply if the Congress was in power, he added.

The people of Karnataka, who elected the Congress believing the false promises of the party, were now facing trouble and staging dharnas demanding electricity. So, people should think carefully before exercising their votes. If they wanted 24 hours electricity supply, they should re-elect the BRS government and make K Chandrashekhar Rao the Chief Minister for the third term by re-electing Sunke Ravishankar as MLA from Choppadandi.

The Congress had no clarity on providing Rythu Bandhu to farmers and tenant farmers either. It was the BRS that deposited Rs 73,000 crore in the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers in the State.

Informing that the state government has introduced various schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society, the Minister appealed to the people to re-elect the BRS government if they wanted to continue all the schemes without any interruption.