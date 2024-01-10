BRS asks Collector to disqualify 15 BRS councilors in Nalgonda for violating party whip

Mandadi Saidi Reddy, ex-chairman of Nalgonda municipality and BRS councilor, has formally requested District Collector Dasari Harichandana to disqualify 15 party councilors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 05:26 PM

Nalgonda: Former chairman of Nalgonda municipality and BRS councilor Mandadi Saidi Reddy on Wednesday submitted a letter to district Collector Dasari Harichandana asking for disqualification of 15 councilors of the party for violating the whip issued by the party in connection with the no-trust motion moved against him.

In the letter, Saidi Reddy said 15 BRS municipal councilors had violated the whip issued by the party and voted in support of the no-confidence motion against him, which was taken up at the municipal council meeting held on Monday. He requested the Collector to initiate steps for disqualification of the 15 BRS councilors.

Also Read Harish Rao confident about BRS resurgence in Lok Sabha elections

On the other hand, municipal vice-chairman Abbagoni Ramesh took charge as temporary municipal chairman on the day. He will continue in the post until the election of the new chairman for the municipality.

Saidi Reddy had lost the no-trust motion after 15 BRS and five BJP councillors voted in support of the motion moved by the Congress.

According to official sources, a municipal council meeting is likely to be conducted on January 18 for election of the new chairman of Nalgonda municipality.