Harish Rao confident about BRS resurgence in Lok Sabha elections

Harish Rao urged BRS workers not to get disheartened as defeat was temporary, and the future belonged to the party.

By Mitu David Published Date - 9 January 2024, 09:47 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao expressed confidence in the party’s resurgence in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, after a temporary setback in the recent Assembly elections. He urged BRS workers not to get disheartened as defeat was temporary, and the future belonged to the party.

He strongly condemned the politically motivated attacks on the BRS ranks by the Congress leadership and cautioned that if the Chandrashekhar Rao regime resorted to similar acts, a majority of the Congress leaders would have ended up in jail.

Addressing BRS cadre from Khammam Parliamentary constituency during a preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha polls at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Harish Rao criticised the Congress for setting a 100-day deadline for various promises, predicting that after 100 days, people would file cheating cases against the party. He assured them that the BRS will come to them frequently as part of strengthening the party and attending to the issues of the party cadre.

Vexed up with the Congress rule and its failed promises, the people would hand over power to the BRS on a golden platter. He took a dig at the infighting of the Congress leaders from Khammam, categorising them in three groups – YSR Congress, TDP Congress and original Congress, who are constantly fighting against each other.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said the BRS was the lone voice of people of Telangana in the Parliament and it was pertinent to elect the BRS once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to ensure that the issues pertaining to the State were addressed by the Centre.

Former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and others also spoke.