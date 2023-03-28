BRS Athmeeya Sammelanams held in Hyderabad

BRS Hyderabad unit is conducting Atmeeya Sammelanams in different divisions across the city as per instructions issued by the party leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: Undeterred by the scorching heat, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hyderabad unit is conducting Atmeeya Sammelanams in different divisions across the city as per instructions issued by the party leadership.

At Somajiguda division meeting here on Tuesday, BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan said that impressed with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision, people in other States were demanding their governments to replicate Telangana’s welfare and development programmes.

The BRS Hyderabad district incharge further said that TRS has been transformed into BRS only to fulfill people’s aspirations in different States and not for any political ambitions.

He wanted the party workers to explain and promote about Telangana’s unprecedented development achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister.

“Our aim is to ensure that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao scores a hat-trick victory and BRS party is elected to power for the third consecutive term in Telangana” said Sravan.

Listing out the welfare and development programmes being implemented by Telangana government, he said no other Chief Minister in any State had introduced so many schemes. It was the vision of the Chief Minister and effective implementation of development programmes, Telangana, which was once drought-hit, had transformed into a progressive State.

Former Minister and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar and other leaders also spoke on the occasion.