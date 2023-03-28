Farmer from Bhadrachalam takes up bike yatra protesting Centre’s anti-people policies

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Thuthika Prakash in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Warangal: A small farmer from Bhadrachalam Thuthika Prakash has embarked on a 1,000 km long bike ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ protesting against the Centre’s anti-people policies including the price hike of LPG.

Prakash, an ardent fan of the BRS, is also condemning the illegal cases on BRS leaders including questioning of MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam.

As a part of his tour, he arrived at Warangal on Monday via Mahabubabad and Khammam districts. He began his yatra on March 10 at Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Prakash said he had wanted to make the people aware of the Centre’s indifferent attitude towards Telangana, and also the anti-people policies adopted by the Centre.

“I am demanding the Centre to release the due share of the funds to Telangana, and roll back the price hike of the LPG, petrol and diesel,” he said, and added that the Centre must fulfill its promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, Prakash conducted several cycle yatras covering almost 4,000 km in the Telangana State making people aware of BRS government schemes and development. He also conducted yatra on prevention of Covid-19.

Impressed by his activism, Health Minister T Harish Rao asked the BRS leader and MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra to donate him a motorcycle on which he is doing the yatra. “I must thank Harish Rao and other BRS leaders for their support,” said Prakash, a B.Sc graduate.

Prakash is also a flutist and sings songs to attract people. Meanwhile, he was welcomed by local Telangana activists led by Arshanapelly Pranay Rao on Monday.

The Bike yatra will end in Hyderabad via Jangaon, Bhuvanagiri, Ghatkesar and Uppal.