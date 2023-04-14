BRS to form Govt at Centre after 2024 elections, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would would form the government at the Centre after the 2024 general elections, BRS Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said though opposition parties might not digest this, just one spark was enough to ignite the fire and spread it across the nation.

The response and admiration for the BRS from Maharashtra was beyond expectations. The BRS would be extended a grand welcome in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal as well, he said after unveiling the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar here on Friday.

Reminding the massive gathering that he had vowed in the past while leaving for New Delhi from the united Andhra Pradesh that he would step back in the new State of Telangana, the Chief Minister said he had stepped into the State only after the Bill was passed in the Parliament.

“It needs lots of self confidence to make such statements, but after the 2024 elections, our government will be formed,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Reiterating that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended to 25 lakh families a year across the country soon after the formation of the BRS government, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to extend support to hardworking people, to achieve development.

Even after 70 years of Independence, the Dalit community had still remained poor in the country and this had to change, he said.

“Political parties winning or losing elections is a general phenomenon but people should win and their interests have to be protected,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister also announced the institution of the Dr BR Ambedkar award, which would be bestowed to eminent personalities in recognition of their services in different fields.

Under this initiative, Rs.51 crore would be deposited and utilizing the Rs.3 crore interest generated through the deposits, the award would be presented every year, he said.

Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar was the chief guest at the event, which coincided with the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar.

