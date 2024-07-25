BRS bats for State’s withdrawal from NEET

BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Thursday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to adopt a resolution in the State Legislative assembly withdrawing from the national eligibility test.

25 July 2024

Hyderabad: In the wake of controversies triggered by question paper leaks and unfair practices adding to the concerns over the integrity of the NEET examinations, BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar on Thursday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to adopt a resolution in the State Legislative assembly withdrawing from the national eligibility test.

He said the State would stand to lose more compared to the gains if it continued to be part of NEET. The States of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka had already passed resolutions to this effect in their respective State legislatures. Telangana had more seats in the post graduation courses.

The aspirants from the State would be deprived of their opportunities if the State continued to be part of the national test. If there were one lakh MBBS seats across the country, Telangana had nearly 8265 of them. The Supreme Court had given instructions in 2017 that the students aspiring to study medical education courses (NEET) should appear for the entrance test. The trust of students and their parents started eroding in the system following paper leakages.

The State had 54 medical colleges of which 27 were government medical colleges, 23 were private medical colleges and 4 were minority medical institutions. The number of seats in Telangana had gone up in the State as former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao established new medical colleges in all the districts, and once the construction of new colleges in the districts was completed, more seats would be added to the institutions, he said.