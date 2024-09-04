BRS blames Congress for Khammam attack, says CM diverting attention from flood failure

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted BRS leaders who were distributing food and essentials to flood victims.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS termed the attack on the party leaders by the Congress activists in Khammam, as a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the State government’s failure to assist flood victims. The BRS leaders held Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responsible for the incident and demanded swift action against those involved.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted BRS leaders who were distributing food and essentials to flood victims. At least three people were injured in the incident. The vehicles of former Ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and P Sabitha Indra Reddy were also attacked.

Also Read Congress workers attack Harish Rao, BRS workers injured in Khammam

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Ajay Kumar said the Congress resorted to violence due to its inability to provide adequate relief to those affected by the floods. “When we went to help the flood victims, we were attacked. This was a clear attempt to distract the public from the government’s failures,” he said. He questioned the use of having three Ministers from the erstwhile Khammam district in the State government, when they had completely failed to respond to the crisis.

He ridiculed Revanth Reddy for questioning why BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other BRS leaders were not taking up relief activities. “We are doing are best within our purview, but what is the use of you being the Chief Minister, if we did everything?” he asked.

The former Minister criticised the government for its delayed response to the flooding caused by Munneru River, which left many residents stranded. He dismissed allegations of land encroachment against him by the Chief Minister, challenging the government to prove such claims. He criticised Revanth Reddy for making irresponsible statements rather than addressing the needs of those affected by the floods.

Former MLA Balka Suman said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy orchestrated the attack on the BRS leaders. He said Srinivas Reddy illegally encroached upon land belonging to the Nagarjuna Sagar canal to build SR Gardens and challenged the government to start demolishing illegal structures with these properties. He also questioned the police’s inaction regarding the attack, demanding an explanation for the lack of response.