BRS cadre to conduct door-to-door campaign on govt programmes: Dasoju Sravan

Dasoju Sravan on Monday called upon the party cadre to take the government programmes closer to the people through door-to-door campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS Hyderabad district in-charge Dasoju Sravan on Monday called upon the party cadre to take the government programmes closer to the people through door-to-door campaign for next few months and ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

He wanted them to participate in the decennial celebrations of the Telangana Formation Day to be held across the State commencing from June 2.

Addressing the party cadre during a ‘Atmeeya Sammelan’ held here, Sravan said after decades of struggle, Telangana State was formed to realise the aspirations of its people. Under the leadership of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State made significant progress on all fronts besides securing its water, funds and employment.

He also wanted the party leaders to counter the Opposition parties in equal measure and expose their lies and false allegations.

“Over the last nine years, the BRS government implemented numerous welfare and development programmes where at least one person from each household has benefited. We must rededicate ourselves to take up these initiatives to the notice of the people and ensure third consecutive win for the BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

He added that the BRS rule in the State is crucial to ensure that the State progresses on the growth path.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, corporator Venkatesh and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.