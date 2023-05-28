BRS dares BJP to release white paper on latter’s contribution for Telangana’s development

BRS legislators on Sunday demanded the former to release a white paper on its contribution for development of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha speaking to media persons

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the BJP, the BRS legislators on Sunday demanded the former to release a white paper on its contribution for development of Telangana or at least release the number of Central government jobs filled under the Narendra Modi regime.

They stated that the BRS has fulfilled most of its promises to people of Telangana and was expanding to other States to implement the Telangana model of development and welfare.

Speaking to mediapersons at BRS Legislative Party office here, Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha ridiculed the remarks of union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and said the Chief Ministers of less than 10 States attended the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

She also pointed out that none of them have learnt anything new at the meeting or got nothing for their respective States. She advised the BJP MPs to learn a thing or two and contribute for development of Telangana rather than making rhetoric speeches.

“While the BJP leaders are busy dethroning the elected governments in those States, while the BRS is taking Telangana model to other States. Several leaders from other States are joining hands with Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao as they have complete faith in him and his development model,” she said.

Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju rubbished the BJP drawing comparison between the inauguration of the Parliament building and the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

He said Modi did not even consider naming the Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar, even for his vote bank politics.

“The BJP leaders are no more indulging in nationalism, but Modi-ism. While we are busy with people’s issues, they are busy with social media management. The BJP has done nothing for the country and failed to implement all its poll promises,” he said.

He dared the BJP leaders to get the pending funds to Telangana, before trying to criticise the BRS government in the State.