BRS calls on Governor Radhakrishnan on defections, police atrocities, job calendar

Talking to media persons at Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, Rama Rao said the Governor was apprised of the way the unemployed youths were being treated in the State for staging protests denouncing the failure of the Congress government in fulfilling its promises in the job front.

Hyderabad: Responding positively on three key issues represented by the BRS on Saturday, Governor C P Radhakrishnan assured a delegation of the party led by K T Rama Rao, working president, that he would discuss these concerns with the Home Secretary of the State before writing to the government.

Talking to media persons at Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, Rama Rao said the Governor was apprised of the way the unemployed youths were being treated in the State for staging protests denouncing the failure of the Congress government in fulfilling its promises in the job front. He was also informed about the attacks on the students in Osmania University campus and at the City Central Library.

Sharing the concern voiced by the delegation, the Governor assured that he would call the Home Secretary and discuss the issues of the unemployed youths with him. The instances of protocol violation being committed by the ruling party undermining the importance of the MLAs and MLCs of the BRS were also taken up with the Governor, who in turn assured the delegation that he would write to the government on the issue soon.

Rama Rao said the issue of defections being encouraged by the Congress leadership from the BRS party was also explained to him. So far, ten MLAs and eight MLCs of the BRS had joined the Congress. The provisions of the anti-defection law were being undermined. The Khairatabad MLA who had won the assembly polls as a nominee of the BRS party, had contested the parliamentary polls on a Congress ticket.

The Governor had assured that he would look into the issue of defections and act according to the provisions within the purview of his office. Thanking the governor for his response for taking a serious note of the issues concerned, he said students who had lost hope on the assurance of the Congress to provide 2 lakh jobs in the first year were staging protests. Some of them were staging demonstrations in New Delhi also.

There was neither a job calendar nor any job notification from the government so far. The issue of notification for jobs under Group 1, Group II and Group III had taken a back seat. All the pressing issues being faced by the people in the State would be represented to the President of India and heads of other institutions concerned, he added.

Rama Rao also pointed out that the Congress government had written off the Kaleshwaram project but the way the Meddigadda Barrage could withstand heavy floods in the Godavari now had exposed the Congress government.

BRS leaders, G Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar. Former Ministers T Srinivas Yadav and P Sabitha Indra Reddy among others were present.