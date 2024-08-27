Celebrations galore as Kavitha walks out of jail after 5 months

“In 18 years of political life, I have encountered many highs and lows. I am the daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao and I will continue to fight,” says BRS MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 11:34 PM

Hyderabad: Stepping out of the Tihar Jail late on Tuesday evening after spending 166 days behind bars, BRS MLC K Kavitha said she was not new to putting up a fight and asserted that she would prove her innocence.

“In 18 years of political life, I have encountered many highs and lows. I am the daughter of K Chandrashekhar Rao and I will continue to fight,” said Kavitha, who turned emotional after meeting her family members, including her husband Anil Kumar and their son. BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former Minister T Harish Rao and several other BRS leaders had gathered in large numbers outside the jail. The party workers burst fire crackers and extended a grand welcome to her.

She thanked all the party leaders and workers who extended their support to her during the tough times.

“It is known to everybody that I was put in jail with ulterior motives. All those who created problems for me and our party, they will be paid back with interest,” an emotionally charged Kavitha said.

Kavitha is expected to reach home in Hyderabad on Wednesday after completing legal formalities.