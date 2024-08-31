Telangana: KTR deplores Mahbubnagar demolitions by Revanth’s government

Rama Rao criticized the Revanth Reddy government for its decision to bulldoze 75 houses in a colony at 3 AM, leaving many families homeless

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:31 PM

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao took to social media platform X to condemn the recent demolition of houses belonging to the poor and physically challenged in Mahbubnagar.

Posting images of the affected residents, he highlighted the devastating impact of the government’s actions.

These images starkly remind us of the consequences when a mindless regime believes bulldozers are a solution Photo from Mahabubnagar, where the Revanth Government descended on a Dalit colony at 3 AM and bulldozed 75 houses. Tragically, about 25 differently-abled families were… pic.twitter.com/N1MbrYPQER — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 31, 2024

Rama Rao criticized the Revanth Reddy government for its decision to bulldoze 75 houses in a colony at 3 AM, leaving many families homeless. He pointed out that among those affected were families of about 25 differently-abled persons, who were forcibly removed from their homes as bulldozers razed their shelters.

“These images starkly remind us of the consequences when a mindless regime believes bulldozers are a solution,” Rama Rao stated in his post. He emphasized the need for a more compassionate and thoughtful approach to governance, particularly when it comes to the lives and homes of vulnerable communities.