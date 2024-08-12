BRS counters Congress claim of setting up medical college in Sangareddy

BRS leaders said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set up the government medical college in Sangareddy keeping his promise made during the 2018 assembly elections campaign.

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha

Sangareddy: BRS leaders from Sangareddy on Monday countered the claims of Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha and Congress leader T Jagga Reddy that they had forced the previous BRS government to set up a medical college in the district.

BRS leader Kasala Buchi Reddy said Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to set up the college if the people voted the BRS to power again and kept his word after the party’s victory in 2018.

Congress leaders should lay new roads and ensure a dump yard in the town if they had any commitment to development, he said, demanding that the Health Minister and Jagga Reddy get additional funds for Sangareddy.