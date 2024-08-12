Sangareddy: Man wears oxygen mask to protest against pollution

Alleging that a pharma company in Gundlamachanur village in Hathnoora mandal was causing air and groundwater pollution, the man from the village, K Badresh, came to the Collectorate to submit a petition to Collector Valluru Kranthi, seeking action against the company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:17 PM

K Badresh of Gundlamachanur village in Hathnoora mandal arrived at Sanagreddy collectorate wearing oxygen mask on Monday

Sangareddy: In a unique protest against pollution, a man came to the Sangareddy Collectorate wearing an oxygen mask and carrying polluted groundwater in two bottles on Monday.

Badresh said the chemical company was releasing more poisonous gases during the last four months making their life more difficult.

Since the village had a population of 4,000 and a model school hostel with 1,000 inmates located close to a pharma company, they were falling ill quite often due to the harmful gases emanating from the industry.

He urged the government to initiate action against the pharma company with immediate effect. Badresh’s protest attracted the attention of officials and visitors to the collectorate on Monday.