BRS counters Revanth’s allegations on Sainik School

Former MP B Vinod Kumar suggested that the Chief Minister should examine the available records in his office before making such baseless allegations for political mileage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar countered Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy‘s allegations that the previous BRS government made no efforts to get a Sainik School sanctioned for Telangana during the last 10 years. He suggested that the Chief Minister should examine the available records in his office before making such baseless allegations for political mileage.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said Revanth Reddy made misleading statements about the Sainik School issue after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. He rubbished the allegations that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao neglected the Sainik School to Telangana, pointing out that the school was sanctioned at Warangal during the BRS regime.

“BRS MPs including me personally lobbied for the school with the Central government. We met the then Defence Ministers late Manohar Parrikar and the late Arun Jaitley multiple times,” he said. He criticised the Chief Minister for making false statements to incite youth with false promises of providing employment and undermine the efforts of Chandrashekhar Rao in the development of Telangana.

He advised the Chief Minister to verify facts with the Defence authorities with regard to Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to get defence lands in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. He suggested that the State government hire a competent lawyer to challenge the NEET exam issue in the Supreme Court and address the injustice faced by Telangana students due to the NEET exam irregularities.

Vinod Kumar asserted that the BRS had consistently and honestly challenged the central government on Telangana’s issues and vowed to continue the fight.