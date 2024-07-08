BRS criticises Revanth govt for neglecting minority welfare

"While Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani, Revanth Reddy seems to welcome him," he remarked, questioning the Congress's sincerity towards minorities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 09:37 PM

File photo of former minister Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali hit out at the Revanth Reddy-led government for neglecting the welfare of minorities in Telangana. He condemned the decision to hand over electricity bill collection in Hyderabad’s old city to Adani Group, calling it an insult to the minority community.

“While Rahul Gandhi opposes Adani, Revanth Reddy seems to welcome him,” he remarked, questioning the Congress’s sincerity towards minorities. He also pointed out that the current Congress government had no Minorities Welfare Minister or even a MLC post for minorities.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Mahmood Ali challenged the Congress to fulfill its electoral promise and prove its commitment by allocating Rs 4,000 crore to minorities in the upcoming budget, doubling the amount allocated annually by the previous K Chandrashekhar Rao government. He criticised the State government neglecting the minorities residential schools and converting the Anees-ul-Gurba orphanage building constructed by the BRS regime, into an office complex.

The former Home Minister also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the Old City of Hyderabad, attributing the rise in communal strife to the Congress government’s failure. Accusing the Congress of acting as a “B team” to the BJP, he demanded the Revanth Reddy government to fulfill the promises made to minorities.