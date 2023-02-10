| Brs Demands Action Against Bandi For Comments On Secretariat Building Design

Finding fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s comments on the Secretariat building designs, BRS leaders demanded stern action against the BJP leader

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Finding fault with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s comments on the Secretariat building designs, BRS leaders demanded stern action against the BJP leader.

The BJP leader had reportedly threatened to bring down the domes on the Secretariat, claiming that the building resembled Taj Mahal, which was a burial chamber.

Reacting sharply, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said domes were part of engineering structures. There were domes in the Supreme Court, Red Fort and many Assembly buildings in the country.

Would the BJP State president bring them down, the Minister asked while addressing the media in the Assembly on Friday.

He also raised objections to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s comments that Pragathi Bhavan should be bombed. “The State police should book suo moto cases against Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy for conspiring to demolish government assets,” Niranjan Reddy said.