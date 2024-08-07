BRS demands govt explanation over Swachh Bio deal

The company was floated with the Chief Minister's brother Jagadeeshwar Reddy Anumula as one of its directors on July 21.

Updated On - 7 August 2024, 07:38 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State government for signing an MoU with a company that was floated just 16 days ago.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, BRS leader Manne Krishank slammed Revanth Reddy for misusing the US visit to benefit his brothers from the Rs.1,000 crore Swachh Bio deal. He said while the Chief Minister’s brother Jagadeeswhar Reddy was one of the two directors of Swachh Bio, the other director was Vedavalli Sivananda Reddy, who runs a bar in Uttar Pradesh.

He also pointed out that neither of them were present during the MoU signing. “Harsha Pasunoori, who is a proxy for Revanth Reddy’s brother, was in the photo with the Chief Minister and rest of the Telangana delegation,” he said. He doubted that Swachh Bio was established only to secure the Rs 1,000 crore deal.

“Revanth Reddy is exploiting State resources to benefit his family. While one brother Kondal Reddy is in Australia, Jagdeeshwar Reddy is signing MoUs during his brother Revanth Reddy’s tour in USA”, he said, questioning the necessity of Revanth Reddy’s large entourage of 30 members to the USA, implying it was to help his brothers’ business interests.

Krishank stated that Revanth Reddy had set a clear example of family rule and misuse of power, where the State’s wealth and opportunities were being funnelled to the Chief Minister’s relatives. “It is unacceptable for the Chief Minister to use his position to benefit his family while ignoring the needs of the people. Is this quid pro quo or office of profit?” he asked.

He said Revanth Reddy was promoting such dubious companies only to hand over valuable lands of Telangana and help his family members as well as himself to mint some money. “Unless, the State government responds, we will seek legal recourse against the deals made with these bogus companies. We are ready to prove our claims using information available in public domain,” he said.

Former MLA Balka Suman, speaking at the same press conference, said Revanth Reddy’s brothers had floated four major firms within a span of three months. Anumula Tirupathi Reddy established Urban Prism Infra LLP, Jagadeeshwar Reddy set up Swachh Biogreen and Krishna Reddy floated two companies – R9 constructions and RNine Properties. Sharing the details, Suman raised doubts over the timing of establishment of these companies, highlighting the possibility of attempting to turn black money into white through these companies.

“We strongly doubt that these shell companies are meant to benefit the Chief Minister’s family through corrupt practices by misusing power. Besides these four companies, the Chief Minister’s brothers are also directors in several other small companies,” he said.

Suman said the Anumula brothers were being given unconstitutional priority in official events of the State government in violation of protocol. He reminded that one of these brothers, Tirupathi Reddy, participated in a review meeting of Vikarabad held by Speaker Gaddam Prasad in the Assembly and distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Kodangal violating protocol. Similarly, Kondal Reddy was accompanying a Telangana official delegation to Australia.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also reacted to the suspicious deal, stating that the Congress was attempting to fool people with shell companies in the name of investments. He stated that it was Godi India in Davos earlier this year and now it was Swachh Bio that was incorporated by the Chief Minister’s brother less than a month ago.

“Shell Companies and Scamgress tactics to fool people in the name of investments. This is just the beginning. Brace for many more,” he said.