BRS demands judicial probe into Aswaraopet SI suicide case

Former MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy also asks State government to pay an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore and take full responsibility of his family

7 July 2024

Aswaraopet Sub Inspector Sriramula Srinivas

Hyderabad: Demanding judicial probe into the circumstances that led to the suicide of Aswaraopet Sub Inspector Sriramula Srinivas, BRS leader and former MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy on Sunday said the State government could not be absolved of its responsibility in the case as the death owed very much to harassment from the higher ups.

The SI resorted to the extreme step as his pleas for intervention of the higher officials failed to evoke response at any level. Condoling the death of the Sub-Inspector, he demanded the State government to pay an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore and take full responsibility of his family.

The circumstances under which a police officer had opted to end his life was a pointer to the deteriorating state of affairs under Revanth Reddy’s rule. He said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka should also respond on behalf of the government on the death of the SI.

The BRS leaders wanted steps to identify those who forced the SI to end his life and initiate action against them. The case speaks volumes about the plight of Dalits in the State.

The Congress government was harassing not only the opposition, but even the farmers, unemployed youths and finally its own employees too, he said.