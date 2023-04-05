BRS demands PD Act case against Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:16 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on the State BJP unit for trying to ferment trouble in the State through allegations of question paper leaks, the ruling BRS party warned the saffron party that the people of Telangana would not tolerate such cheap politics.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy demanded that State Government book a case against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay under the PD Act. It was under the directions of Sanjay that the Warangal question paper issue accused Prashanth had shared the SSC Hindi question paper on WhatsApp groups, he said.

“Bandi Sanjay is trying to derive political mileage by putting the future of lakhs of students at stake. He should be booked under the PD Act,” Rajeshwar Reddy said at a press conference here on Wednesday.

He appealed to the students and parents not to fall prey to such cheap tactics of the BJP. The BJP leaders, who lack the courage to face Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in striving for Telangana’s welfare and development, were spreading false propaganda.

The State unit of BJP was deliberately indulging in mudslinging to defame the ruling BRS government, said Chennur MLA Balka Suman.

Be it the TSPSC question paper issue or the SSC question paper issue, BJP’s workers were involved in such crimes. All this was being done with an eye on the next Assembly elections in the State, he said.

There was a systematic plan behind all these tactics. Exposing the chronology of the BJP’s ploys, Balka Suman said just before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s visit to Telangana, BJP leaders were resorting to leaking question papers and other tactics so that the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister could criticise the ruling BRS government and mislead the people.

“We have serious concern about the future of the students and doubts over BJP’s motives. The State Government and DGP should a constitute a special team to track the BJP’s conspiracies and nip those in the bud,” Balka Suman said.

BRS MLA Peddireddi Sudershan Reddy in a statement demanded that Bandi Sanjay should be suspended from the Parliament.

Despite being an MP, Sanjay had failed to alert the police on the question paper leak soon after getting a message on WhatsApp and instead had tried to take political mileage out of it. The BJP was trying to create unrest in Telangana through such malpractices, he said.