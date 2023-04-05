Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay detained in Karimangar

Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody amidst high drama in Karimnagar and shifted to a police station in Yadadri Bhongir district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay arrested in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar police have taken BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar into preventive custody from his residence after midnight and shifted him to the Bommala Ramaram police station in Yadadri Bhongir district.

After midnight, a huge police force was deployed at the residence of the BJP president and he was taken into preventive custody. Later, he was shifted to the Bommala Ramaram police station.

Mild tension prevailed at his residence after his family members and party workers resisted the arrest. According to sources, Sanjay has lodged a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office alleging that he was ‘arrested after midnight without a warrant’.

YADADRI-BHONGIR: Meanwhile, tension prevailed at Bommala Ramaram police station when a large number of BJP members rushed to the spot after knowing about Sanjay being detained there.

The police deployed additional forces at the police station as a precautionary measure. Along with an advocate, former Bhongir MP and BJP leader Boora Narasaiah Goud met Sanjay in the police station.