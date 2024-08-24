BRS demands release of pending dues and scholarships for BAS

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Harish Rao criticized the government for endangering the future of 25,000 students across 150 BAS institutions. He pointed out that pending dues and first-term scholarships have not been released, even three months into the 2024-25 academic year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 12:34 PM

Hyderabad: Senior BRS party leader and former minister, T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded immediate release of pending dues and first-term scholarship funds for Best Available Schools (BAS), meant to provide education to students from marginalized communities, by the Congress government.

In a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also Finance Minister, Harish Rao slammed the government for jeopardizing the future of 25,000 students studying in 150 BAS by not releasing pending dues and first-term scholarships even after three months into academic year 2024-25.

Also Read Animal welfare in State at stake, says Harish Rao

Recalling that the BAS scheme was introduced by the then Congress government led by Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007, the BRS legislator said the scheme, which initially covered 8,000 students including 5,000 SCs and 3,000 STs, provided support of Rs.8, 000 for a day-scholar and Rs 20, 000 for a hostel student. At that time, only 80 private schools were selected under the scheme.

After the BRS formed the government in 2014, the scheme was continued without any changes or politics over it, Rao said, adding that in fact with great commitment, the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expanded the scheme from 80 to 150 schools, enabling education opportunities to 25,000 students belonging to marginalised communities.

Additionally, the BRS government enhanced the funding for a day-scholar student from Rs.8,000 to Rs.20,000 and from Rs.20,000 to Rs.42,000 for a hostel student. Over the last nine years, the BRS government allocated and released the funds on time, ensuring continuation of the scheme that benefited thousands of students with several of whom got admissions to prestigious institutions like the IITs and IIITs, the former minister said.

Stating that the scheme aimed at uplifting marginalised children through education was allocated Rs.130 crore annually, Rao said funds were allocated, with the first installment of Rs.50 crore was released by the BRS government for the academic year 2023-24. However, due to the election code, the second installment could not be released.

The Congress party, which formed the government, has not released the Rs.80 crore dues in December, causing difficulties to 25,000 students and schools, Rao said, adding that despite repeated appeals to the government, there has been no response.

“In addition to being Deputy Chief Minister, you are also Finance Minister. However, it is sad that funds are not being released for the scheme, which ensures a bright future for students from disadvantaged communities,” he said in the letter.