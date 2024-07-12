BRS demands revival of Brahmin Parishad and its initiatives

In an open letter addressed to CM, A Revanth Reddy, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao recalled that the Parishad was established by the former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to uplift poor brahmins in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 July 2024, 04:32 PM

File photo of former minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Demanding steps for immediate revival of the Telangana Brahmin Samkshema Parishad, BRS leader and Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao on Friday voiced concern over the fate of the Brahmin welfare schemes initiated during the BRS regime. In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, he recalled that the Parishad was established by the former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to uplift poor brahmins in the State.

Unfortunately, under the present administration the Brahmin welfare schemes have come to a standstill. Implementation of the initiatives aimed at promoting education, self-employment, and Vedic education hit the road block depriving the community of the support it needed were also stopped. An annual allocation of Rs. 100 crore was consistently earmarked for the Brahmin Parishad under the previous regime. Initiatives such as “Vivekananda Overseas Education Scheme” for students, “Sri Ramanuja Fee Reimbursement Scheme,” and financial aid for Vedic schools and scholars through “Vedahita” scheme demonstrated a commitment to uplift Brahmin families.

Moreover, under the BRS government, an assistance of Rs. 20 lakhs per student was extended supporting 780 underprivileged Brahmin students pursuing higher education abroad. Some 436 students were extended support under the post-matric scholarship scheme. Additionally, financial support of Rs. 150 crore was extended empowering 5,074 Brahmin entrepreneurs thus, setting benchmarks nationwide.

As part of a Rs 12-crore initiative the BRS government had taken up the construction of Brahmin Sadans in ten acres in Gopanapalli in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district and it had exemplified BRS leadership’s commitment to Brahmin welfare. In contrast, the Congress government has neglected Brahmin welfare, resulting in the suspension of all important initiatives taken by the Brahmin Parishad.

He demanded the government to extend a support of Rs.100 crore annually to the Brahmin Parishad as the BRS government previously allocated. He also demanded release of Rs. 30 crore to support the studies of 300 students currently pursuing different courses abroad. They were all facing an uncertain future as the government had stopped funding the scheme. He demanded the government to complete the selection process under the scheme for 2024-25 as some 344 applicants were awaiting the government decision.

He also demanded release of Rs.16 crore for supporting the 497 candidates selected under the Brahmin entrepreneur scheme for which 1869 applicants were interviewed in 2023-24. He wanted the government to disburse pending wages of employees working in the Brahmin Parishad and the pending honorarium (of Rs. 5000 per month) to Veda Pandits in schools and those above 75 years to support their families.

He also demanded the government to expedite the construction of Brahmin Sadans in Suryapet, Khammam, and Madhira without further delay.