BRS dismisses phone tapping allegations, warns of legal action

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 07:09 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former Minister S Niranjan Reddy dismissed allegations of phone tapping during the BRS regime, calling them baseless and legally unsound. He warned the Congress government of legal action if such leaks continue in an attempts to run a media trial. “Phone tapping case is a nonsense with no legal validity.

They are leaking news and deciding the masterminds and culprits, with no concrete evidence. Such allegations without evidence, will not stand legal scrutiny,” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Niranjan Reddy criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of using leaks to divert attention from his administration’s failures.

He reminded that the State government attempted to make an issue out of the Medigadda barrage and dubbed the Kaleshwaram project as a failure when the BRS questioned it over electoral promises.

“But the Congress government recently announced plans to release 7 TMC water from Mallanna Sagar to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to ensure drinking water supply to Hyderabad. If the Kaleshwaram project is a failure, how it will be possible?” he questioned.

He ridiculed the Chief Minister’s call to put former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on a lie detector test over Kaleshwaram project issue, terming it foolish.

“Our current Chief Minister was caught red-handed attempting to purchase votes of elected representatives and overthrow the then government in Telangana. Will he agree to a lie detector test in the Vote for Note scandal?” he questioned.

The former Minister stated that phone tapping is part of the administrative system and can be done only with legal approvals. He said though the previous governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh also indulged in tapping phones of Telangana agitators including former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS ignored such silly issues.

Niranjan Reddy pointed out that during the BRS’s nine-and-a-half-year rule, there were no shortages of seeds, fertilisers, or electricity.

He accused the current Congress government of failing to provide basic necessities to farmers and harassing them. The Congress should focus on governance and fulfilling its promises, he suggested.

He demanded the State government to explain about the fate of thousands of Praja Palana applications which were received amid lot of much fanfare at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan.