| Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Slams Congress For Ignoring Plight Of Farmers To Meet Its Political Agenda

Former Minister Niranjan Reddy slams Congress for ignoring plight of farmers, to meet its political agenda

Niranjan Reddy stated that farmers who expected the Congress to provide more support than the BRS regime, are now disheartened over lack of adequate support.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Former Minister S Niranjan Reddy criticised the Congress-led government for neglecting the plight of farmers in the State and remaining a mere spectator as farmers are burning their drying crops due to inadequate irrigation facilities.

He accused the Ministers and other Congress leaders of shying away from confronting the harsh realities faced by farmers, instead of consoling them and coming to their rescue.

Also Read Niranjan Reddy warns State govt against neglecting farm sector

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Niranjan Reddy stated that farmers who expected the Congress to provide more support than the BRS regime, are now disheartened over lack of adequate support.

He said despite having a provision to utilise about 4,000 cusecs of water which is being discharged downstream wastefully from Godavari River and diverting it to irrigate crops, the Congress government is intentionally ignoring it.

“The Congress leadership is hellbent on destroying the reputation of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao known for his farmer-friendly initiatives. But they are ignoring the plight of farmers to achieve this and indulging in rhetorics. They should prioritise farmers’ interests over political posturing,” the former Agriculture Minister demanded.

He said leaders who criticised BRS chief Chandrashekhar Rao during the Telangana statehood movement as well as those who worked in his Cabinet, were criticising him, to gain political mileage in the current Congress government.

Niranjan Reddy demanded that the State government provide a compensation for the crops lost by farmers and vosed that the BRS will continue its fight to ensure justice for farmers.

He criticised the Congress government’s failure to effectively manage water resources, alleging negligence in addressing farmers’ needs.

He underscored the pivotal role of effective leadership in mitigating agricultural challenges, citing former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s commitment to supporting farmers.