BRS disrupts Parliamentary proceedings, demands for discussion on Adani issue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to continue to stall the proceedings in both the Houses of the Parliament, unless the Centre relents and agrees for a discussion on the Adani issue.

They reiterated that the BJP government should constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged scam as people’s money was at stake.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, BRS Party Parliamentary leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao told mediapersons that they would not let the union government relax and would serve adjournament notices repeatedly in both the Houses, until the Adani issue is discussed.

They said all the Parliament members come to attend the Parliament session seeking to discuss on people’s issues, but the ruling BJP was evading discussion on the issue of national interest.

“Every member has the right to seek discussion on a particular issue, as per the Parliamentary rules. Though all the Opposition parties were demanding for discussion on the Adani issue, the Centre is refusing it giving one excuse or other. The union government cannot prevent or ignore us forever,” Keshava Rao said.

Nama Nageswara Rao said people especially the poor and the weaker sections who invested their hard-earned money in LIC and public sector banks, are now worried and undergoing mental trauma, due to the Adani scam.

“If the union government is sincere and has nothing to hide, it should allow discussion on the issue. The Centre must respect the sentiments of the people of this country and take up discussion to clarify on the Adani scam, failing which we have to assume that those heading the government are also involved in this scam,” he added.