BRS-driven change all set to herald in the country: KCR

According to Telangana CM KCR, a significant change in the political landscape of the nation, pushed by BRS, is about to occur, and Maharashtra state has the chance to serve as the catalyst for change.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: A big change driven by the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is in the offing in the political arena of the country and Maharashtra state got the opportunity to act as the catalyst for transformation, said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti President and Telangana State Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday.

Inaugurating a workshop organised for training the party functionaries drawn from all 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra at Nanded, he said Maharashtra had been on the frontline of the fight many a time for the sake of the country. It is high time the state once again shouldered the task of driving the change the country is in need of.

Chandrashekhar Rao flew from Hyderabad to Nanded in the morning to inaugurate the two-day workshop organised by the Maharashtra unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

He appealed to the party men at every level to be action-oriented and persistent in their efforts while reaching to the people as part of the month-long membership drive scheduled to take off on May 21. Stating that BRS government succeeded where other governments had failed, he said the Telangana model is the much sought after form of development in the country today.

He said the call given by the BRS will have its echo felt in every State including Chhattigarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The party would not relent until the farmers get a fair deal due to them. Political parties that ruled the country had made lavish promises so far, but they proved ultimately low on delivery. It is very much in the hands of the people to mark an end to the 70 years of lip service.

The deep inroads being made by the BRS in Maharashtra had given an opportunity for the emergence of new leadership. Successful leaders will not land from the skies. People must cash in on the opportunity to mould themselves in to leaders. They must remain bound for the legislative bodies. Change yourself from “Darakhast Dene Wale se Darakhast Lene Wale”, he insisted.

He urged the BRS workers to form committees in every village in Maharashtra and exhorted the volunteers to make full use of the social media platforms to spread the ideology of the BRS. He pointed out that Telangana ruled by BRS had stood first in many spheres now. There was severe drought in Telangana, but under the rule of the BRS, the state is producing highest quantum of paddy because of its policies.

BRS teams in Maharashtra to cover five villages each a day

The BRS chief and Chief Minister of Telangana State K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the party teams in Maharashtra to reach out to five villages a day with party flags and literature as part of the membership drive.

He said the vehicles carrying the Party leaders to the villages should be fitted with mikes. Every village should have nine committees constituted. Besides the main committees, there should be separate panels for the farmers,youths, women, students, tribes and SCs. The party flag should be hoisted in every village. Party leaders should sit together sharing the dais with all sections of people. They should share the rotis and food offered by them as lunch.

He told the participants that BRS being a party for the farmers and the poor, these sections should be heard and held in esteem. The BRS chief was confident that the efforts put in by the BRS Maharashtra as part of the month-long exercise are bound to pay off in building its support base and triggering a change. It will trigger the change. The party flag unfurled in the villages would remind the people of the responsibility, he said stressing the need to create awareness among the people about the development. He assured the BRS workers that tabs and new gadgets will be given to every leader and active party worker undergoing training as part of this mission.

Party caps with ‘Aab ki Baar kisan sarkar’ slogan embossed will be given to the party workers. The party would also supply 4000 posters along with books and pamphlets for distribution in the villages and towns. The workers should carry the party material to villages and educate people about the BRS development agenda. Leaders should address meetings on what BRS seeks to deliver for the people.

The BRS will also send 2000 stickers to every assembly constituency, which could be pasted on two wheelers, taxies, cars and autos. Party publicity material to be distributed will include buntings to be put up covering a stretch of five kms in every village. Artists will be roped in to prepare songs to be played at party meetings. Pen drives with songs by noted singers will be provided to party leaders. Social media and You Tube would have to be used extensively for the campaign. What’s app groups will be created in a big way to spread the party message. he added.