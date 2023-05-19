BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Nanded

He will inaugurate the two- day workshop of BRS, Maharashtra unit intended for training the party functionaries drawn from all the 288 assembly constituencies of the neighbouring state.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:13 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday left Hyderabad for Nanded where a rousing welcome is awaiting him.

He will inaugurate the two- day workshop of BRS, Maharashtra unit intended for training the party functionaries drawn from all the 288 assembly constituencies of the neighbouring state.

Heavy bandobust is in place right from Nanded Airport to Anantlans, venue of the workshop. Police from Telangana also joined the security arrangements made for the BRS president on the occasion.

Huge arches and flexis have been put up in Nanded city welcoming the BRS supremo.