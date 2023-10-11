BRS emerging as alternative force, no reason to be B-team: KTR

Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the party was making efforts to emerge as an alternative force to the Congress and the BJP at the national level, and therefore had no reasons to be submissive to either of them. He was responding to allegations of the Congress and the BJP, each terming the BRS as the B-Team of the other.

He asked why the people of Telangana should vote for either the Congress or the BJP, which had ignored them since Independence, when they now had a home-grown alternative in the form of the BRS. “Opposition parties are intellectually bankrupt,” he said, adding that the opposition parties had no issues to fight in the State.

Addressing a gathering after inducting Congress senior leader Bilya Naik and others from Devarakonda constituency in the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao said in the 60 years of its rule, the Congress had neglected the people of Telangana who were deprived of basic facilities like safe drinking water. The party failed to serve the people despite being given 11 chances, he said, pointing out that the power crisis during the Congress regime affected the farming sector severely in Telangana.

Calling TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy a thief who was caught red-handedly in the Cash for Note case and who was now selling seats for notes before the Assembly elections, Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy was now known as Rate-Entha Reddy as he continued to use the elections as an ATM.

The BRS working president, who rubbished the false surveys being conducted and released in favour of the Congress, also demanded union Home Minister Amit Shah to apologise to the people of Telangana for making false statements about farmer suicides in the State. He reminded that the union government in the Parliament made a statement that farmer suicides were on the decline in Telangana, while Shah was peddling blatant lies in public meetings.

He also found fault with the Centre over its failure to establish a Tribal University in Telangana for nine years, despite the State government allocating necessary land. He also added that BJP did not allocate a single educational institution to Telangana since 2014. Telangana was the only State in India to have a medical college in each district under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

