BRS intensifies campaign ahead of crucial Sunday meeting

The BRS was the first to announce its candidates in 115 out of 119 Assembly constituencies.

By PS Dileep Updated On - 08:10 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: With less than 50 days left for the big day, the ruling BRS has intensified its election campaign. Party candidates, who are already on the campaign trail, are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to their constituents seeking votes.

The BRS was the first to announce its candidates in 115 out of 119 Assembly constituencies. Following instructions from party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the BRS candidates have wasted no time in launching their campaigns and have been meeting various organisations and associations to seek their support apart from meeting the public.

Taking complete advantage of being an early bird with around 113 candidates ready to hit the campaign trail, the ruling party already assembled separate teams to oversee various campaign components. This includes campaign planning, distribution of campaign materials, organisation of public meetings, community interactions, and media management including digital media campaigns for each constituency.

Further, in majority of the constituencies, the BRS candidates succeeded in quelling internal dissent and fostering unity. In certain specific cases, the party leadership intervened and convinced the local leaders to support each other. Sources indicated that Chandrashekhar Rao had personally intervened and asked at least a dozen candidates, especially a few in Hyderabad and surrounding areas who were lagging in their campaigns, to pull up their socks and catch up with the others. The party leadership is learnt to have asked all candidates to reach out to each voter at least twice before polling day.

“The BRS candidates are already on the campaign trail and majority of them have already covered their constituencies at least once in the last couple of weeks. We are planning to increase the frequency.

With the Chief Minister scheduled to commence his tour on Sunday, plans are afoot to intensify the campaign in all the constituencies,” a BRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

Sources revealed that the party adopted a multifaceted campaign strategy. Individual in-charges have been designated for every 100 voters, tasked with contacting each assigned voter and elucidating the government’s achievements over the last nine years. These in-charges will function under the supervision of senior party leaders at the village and constituency levels. Some candidates are readying their old campaign vehicles to speed up their electoral campaign.

Apart from local leaders, the BRS has strategically deployed senior leaders, including MPs, MLCs, Corporation chairpersons, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, and other key figures both in the government and the party, across all 119 constituencies to serve as in-charges. Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to reveal the names of the candidates for the remaining four Assembly segments while distributing B-forms to candidates at Telangana Bhavan this Sunday.